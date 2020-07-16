Kittitas County’s COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise in connection with outbreaks at three long-term care facilities in the community, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department.
As of 8 a.m. today (Thursday), Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab – Kittitas Valley has 52 cases (37 residents and 15 staff). The Kittitas County Incidence Management Team (IMT) continues to conduct case and contact investigations to ensure individuals who need to isolate and quarantine are notified. The IMT continues to work closely with the facility in response to the current COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.
Meadows Place has two positive staff and no positive residents. All residents and staff were tested on July 9.
Pacifica Senior Living has two positive residents (an additional case at Pacifica was transferred to another facility on July 14). Previous testing on June 25 and 26 for Memory Care patients and all staff were all negative. Pacifica will be retesting on Friday.
All long-term care facilities in Kittitas County have been preparing for the possibility of COVID-19 cases within their facilities for months. Each facility has a COVID response and isolation plan and have worked closely with the IMT while developing those plans. All patients are currently stable.
Kittitas County continues to see a dramatic rise in COVID-19 activity. If the community does not see a change with the current increases, it is possible the county could move backwards in the phases. Community goals continue to be:
• Keep LTCF residents safe
• Keep high-risk individuals alive and healthy
• Keep local businesses and economy open and running
• Open schools safely in the fall
In order to meet these goals and stay in Phase 3, the county recommends:
• Wear a mask when you go out in public or are around others
• Continue social distancing
• Find alternatives for meetings, events, or social gatherings. Gatherings are a major cause of our community’s dangerous increase in cases
If you have questions about your health, contact your healthcare provider or you can call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH. If you have general questions about COVID-19, call the EOC at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.