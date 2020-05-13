When Central Washington University officials were first discussing the transition to online classes because of the COVID-19 pandemic, spring enrollment was on the top of the list of potential worries.
Vice President for Enrollment Management Josh Hibbard — who is in charge of worrying about enrollment at CWU — said each new term is a hurdle to clear for his office, and although spring term was a rather tall hurdle, his office’s hard work has helped the university clear it.
“All of our office is working really hard right now,” Hibbard said. “And working under a very different work environment — out of the home with different tools. … We understand spring enrollment was one hurdle, and we’re already working on future enrollment terms. It’s just the nature of enrollment management, get through one and immediately moving onto the next.”
Central’s spring enrollment is 10,668, down only 1% from last spring’s enrollment of 10,810, despite moving 100 percent of its curriculum online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The enrollment numbers include undergraduate, graduate and post-baccalaureate students taking classes at the Ellensburg campus, the six university centers around the state and teaching sites at Joint Base Lewis McChord and in Sammamish.
The number does not reflect the 3,500 state-funded Running Start students that take classes in Ellensburg or at CWU-Sammamish.
Hibbard credits a lot of things for the minimal drop-off of students, especially emphasizing the faculty and staff’s ability to move their classes online quickly, and have the classes remain high quality.
His office has also been working with about 140 volunteers across campus who have been reaching out directly with students to make sure everything is OK.
“We are calling just to check in and say hi,” Hibbard said. “To let our students know we care about them, answer any questions they have and offer any resources they might need.”
The volunteer-led campaign had made about 9,000 calls as of May 9, and were going to make a few more thousand early this week.
“I’m not aware of other institutions doing anything along those lines,” he said. “It demonstrates the amount of care faculty and staff have for those students, actually check in with to them.”
RETAINING FRESHMEN
Before COVID-19, one of CWU president Jim Gaudino goals for the university was to increase its freshmen to sophomore retention from 71% last year to 80% in the next five years.
Hibbard said his office has more than 100 projects and initiatives to meet those goals, and several more have been developed specifically to deal with COVID-19.
Vice President of Public Affairs Kremiere Jackson said the topic of fall enrollment will be discussed more at Thursday’s board of trustees meeting, but that they are hoping to get back to normal sooner rather than later.
“Plans continue to evolve,” Jackson said. “Our goal is to have our students back on campus and getting back to hopefully a more normal college experience, but of course our health and our safety is first and foremost.”
Amid in the evolving plans, CWU has also extended its deadline for admission applications.
“We extended some of our deadlines for fall for new student applications,” Hibbard said. “We’re still admitting students, still reviewing applications and financial aid is still available.”