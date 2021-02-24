As temperatures rise and snow begins to melt, the annual flooding concerns begin to mount around Kittitas County. Monday night was marked by multiple reports of standing water in places it shouldn’t be, and county employees are working hard to keep on top of the issue.
Kittitas County Public Works Director Mark Cook said his department went on flood watch from 8 p.m. to midnight Monday, monitoring flood waters that were mostly affecting rural roadways and had subsided by Tuesday. He said most of the flooding was caused by lowland snow shedding off fields into roadside ditches that were already filled with snow. As the snow melted off in the ditches, Cook said the water receded off the roadways back into the ditches.
Looking ahead into the next week, Cook said public works will be keeping an eye on what weather the county has in store.
“The concern for us is that if we stay in this weather pattern, that we could start seeing creeks and rivers rising as a result of the low-lying hills shedding off,” he said. “The most recent NOAA forecast has a cold front coming in on Thursday, and it’s going to hold for the weekend. That’s really good news, because it’s going to slow down the melt off from the foothills. That should keep our creeks down. We’ve got quite a bit of snow up there, so we’re watching it closely.”
Cook said public works currently has 30,000 sandbags in their inventory, and he has asked for an order of another 20,000.
“That gives you some sense of my confidence,” he said. “We have plenty of sand in reserve, so that’s not much of an issue for us.”
If and when the creeks and rivers start rising, Cook said his department will consult with the county’s Emergency Operations Center and determine a time to make sand and sandbags available to residents.
Cook said the late February snowfall seen by the county this year fits the pattern of the last few seasons, but the main difference this year is the large amount of snowpack that will eventually need to melt off. In talks with the Upper County maintenance foreman, Cook said they expect to see approximately 400 inches of snow at Snoqualmie Pass this year. That compares to a five-year running average of between 360 and 370 inches in that area.
“With that comes a bigger potential for river and creek flooding,” Cook said. “Again, it will all be driven by how the weather patterns work. If we go into a sustained pattern during March where we’re in the 40s during the day and we still freeze at night, that’s perfect because that takes that snow down slowly. If we get ourselves into a weather pattern where we see sustained temperatures above freezing at night and the snow level drops to 1,000 feet or something, that’s when we’re going to start paying more attention to creek and river levels.”
While crews wait to see what the weather brings, Cook said they will keep their eyes on what they call the usual suspects.
“We know Mercer and Whiskey creeks have in the past shown us very early spring flash rises which can shoot up overnight,” he said. “That has to do with the watershed’s location relative to the lower foothills, and the flash runoff that comes from a sudden drop in the freezing level.”
To keep an eye on those areas, Cook said department employees are out driving the length of those creeks to keep an eye on levels. He did just that on Tuesday and said both Whiskey and Mercer creeks had plenty of room in them.
“We’ll start running Naneum, Wilson, Cherry, all of those Lower County streams,” he said. “We’ll start watching those. We jump in our rigs and start running the drainages from top to bottom. We’re paying attention to where that creek elevation is relative to that certain day of the week, and we’re looking at the weather.”
If conditions begin to change in the creeks, Cook said the department will make sure residents know of the conditions.
“We will start to get more vocal if those levels are shooting up quickly,” he said. “The communications will start to come from the Emergency Operations Center.”