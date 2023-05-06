Rocker Steiner, of Weatherford, Texas, rides Agent Linx to a score of 89.5 points to win the barebacks at the Ellensburg Rodeo last year. Steiner will be back in Ellensburg for the 15th Annual Daily Record Xtreme Bares and Broncs on May 19-20.
Rocker Steiner comes into the 15th Annual Daily Record Xtreme Bares and Broncs on May 19-20 ranked No. 4 in the RAM World Standings.
The 15th Annual Daily Record Xtreme Bares and Broncs will be May 19-20 at the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena. Gates open at 6 and action begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at baresandbroncs.com
Last year, 2022 Resistol Rookie of the Year Rocker Steiner finished middle of the pack at the Daily Record Xtreme Bares and Broncs, then came back in September to win the bareback riding at the Ellensburg Rodeo.
The cowboy from Weatherford, Texas, comes into this year’s 15th Annual Bares and Broncs ranked No. 4 in the RAM World Standings, looking to add another buckle to his already impressive resume.
“Any time you can get up to Ellensburg, Washington, you take ‘em up their offer. I love that part of the state and I try to get back as much as I can,” Steiner said in a telephone interview. “I love rodeos with the roping and bulldogging. But with the Xtreme events, it’s all the best guys in the world show up to ride. So, it’s fun to be a part of it.
“They have such great horses at the event. I’ve been watching Game Trail my whole life. It’s a great horse and I hope to get on him one day.”
Defending saddle bronc champion Brody Cress comes into the Daily Record Xtreme Bares and Broncs ranked No. 10 in the world. The Hillsdale Wyo. cowboy also has plans to tap into some of the $12,500 added money again this year.
“This event is great for us and gives us a chance to go to more rodeos and go get on more buckin’ horses,” said Cress, who posted a 91-point ride on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Kangaroo Lou to win a round at the 2021 National Finals Rodeo.
“The Xtreme events are a little bit different than a rodeo in that we all get to be there for one or two days, where rodeo can be spread out. We show up knowing we’re going against the best, get to get on good horses and have an opportunity to win some money.”
Five different stock contractors are bringing in a trailer full of National Finals Rodeo bucking horses to ensure a memorable competition for the May 19-20 event at the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena.
The cowboy side promises to be up for the task with 65 riders ranked in the Top 40 in the World Standings. There are 35 bareback riders and 40 saddle bronc contestants scheduled, promoter and Summit Pro Rodeo stock contractor Daniel Beard said.
“We have a former bareback world champion in Jesse Pope. Chet Johnson has been regular at the NFR. Rocker Steiner has a lot of star power and there’s a great rookie class that’s doing well right now, and they’re all scheduled to be here,” Beard said. “Saddle bronc champion Brody Cress is back. Tanner Aus won barebacks two years ago and shared the title last year. So, it’s a nice mix of young and old guys.”
The bareback competition has seven riders ranked the RAM Top 20 scheduled to compete, including: 4. Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, Texas; 5. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif.; 12. Dean Thompson, Altamont, Utah; 15. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa; 17. Jacek Frost, Browns Valley, Calif., 18. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn.; and 20. Richmond Champion, Stevensville, Mont.
Challis, Idaho, cowboy Kade Bruno heads an all-star saddle bronc field, coming in ranked fourth in the world standings. Tanner Butner (Daniel, Wyo., No. 7), Brody Cress (Hillsdale, Wyo., No. 10) and Cash Wilson (Wall, S.D., No. 12) are also scheduled to ride.
Summit Pro Rodeo, Flying 5 Rodeo Company, Big Bend Rodeo Company, Idaho contractors Western Rodeo Company and King Rodeo Company are bringing their best.
The Summit Pro Rodeo stock will include NFR qualifier Kangaroo Lou, who was named the Mountain States Circuit Saddle Bronc of the Year in 2022 and 2022 Bareback Horse of the Year Game Trail.
“With five companies bringing horses in, I think it will be pretty deep and good the whole way through,” Beard said. “Flying 5’s saddle bronc Major Huckleberry is the one that Stetson Wright was 91.5 in the long round last year at Ellensburg. The Flying 5 will be bringing in multiple time NFR-qualifying horses.
“There’s a lot of star power for both nights and it should be fun.”