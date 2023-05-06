Support Local Journalism


Last year, 2022 Resistol Rookie of the Year Rocker Steiner finished middle of the pack at the Daily Record Xtreme Bares and Broncs, then came back in September to win the bareback riding at the Ellensburg Rodeo.

The cowboy from Weatherford, Texas, comes into this year’s 15th Annual Bares and Broncs ranked No. 4 in the RAM World Standings, looking to add another buckle to his already impressive resume.


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com