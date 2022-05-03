The first-ever Morgan Middle School 5K run was over the weekend, with around 100 participants.
The run was organized by the Morgan Middle School Parent Group and was created to raise money for the organization. Students, parents, teachers and even district administrators ran the 5K. The event was successful enough that parent group Vice President Carly Clark said they will “absolutely” do it again next year.
“I think it was really successful,” Clark said. “It was a real great turnout, we’ve seen smiles from every single kid, families, it has been great.”
The fastest time was set by high school science teacher and cross country coach Jeff Hashimoto, who clocked in at just over 18 minutes. The fastest time for a student was set by eighth-grader Mystic Hammond who finished third overall at 21:48. He was closely followed by sixth-grader Grace Beachy, at just over 22 minutes.
“It was better than I imagined,” Beachy said. “It’s awesome.”
Hammond is on the track team, but said this was his first time running a 5K. While he was the fastest student, he said he still had to stop and walk for a while when he got tired. Beachy is too young to be on the cross-country team but plans to join next year when she is older. Until then, she runs for fun with her family, both her parents participated in the 5K, but finished over 10 minutes behind her.
The 5K was held at the Rotary Park Saturday morning and started with a short sprint for younger kids. There were three sprints, each for a different age group. There was also a 50/50 raffle for adults and people could buy T-shirts. MMS students got a free T-shirt. Music was provided by 88.1 The Burg’, which had a DJ stand near the end of the race.
The route looped around the perimeter of Rotary Park, starting and ending in roughly the same spot, but also looping around so people would pass by the start/finish several times during the run.
While some people went home right after they finished, others stuck around to cheer on their friends and classmates near the end of the race. People finishing later were greeted with smiling faces and high fives as they crossed the finish line.
This was the first 5K hosted by the Morgan Parent Group, but it won’t be the last. Clark said they had a great response from everyone who took part.
“We are definitely ready to come back next year bigger and better,” she said.