As the Kittitas County Incident Management Team continues to respond to a COVID-19 outbreak associated with Twin City Foods, the state Department of Health has added three counties to the list of those receiving a variance to advance to Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plans.
On Monday morning, the state Department of Health added three counties, Wahkiakum, Skamania, and Stevens, to the list of counties receiving a variance to bring the total up to eight. Kittitas County’s Phase 2 variance application continues to remain on hold. Kittitas had been one of 10 counties that met the requirements to apply for a variance.
On Friday, the IMT responded to a confirmed COVID-19 of a Twin City Foods employee by staging a drive-through testing site and testing about 200 people. To date, Kittitas County has a total of 49 confirmed cases and numbers may change as more test results are received, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department.
As of May 10, all of the people who tested positive were stable and the IMT will continue to follow up with health conditions as health officials continue to work closely with individuals employed at Twin City Foods.
The IMT is continuing to contact people regarding test results today (Monday). As of Sunday, 31 of the 34 positive tests were notified and contacted. The IMT staff will continue to notify people who tested positive along with people who tested negative today.
To date, 169 Twin City Foods staff has been tested and 34 have tested positive. The majority of the people who tested positive are symptomatic. Personnel at the IMT have started to work one-on-one with people who tested positive to get more information about current health status, onset of symptoms, potential contacts with others, and any needs during isolation.
There are currently 116 people in quarantine and 34 are in isolation, and 19 critical infrastructure workers followed closely. Health officials encourage people to isolate or quarantine in their own home and works to support them in that environment. Home isolation and quarantine is not always possible if there are other high-risk people living in the household or other circumstances that make home isolation or quarantine not feasible for an individual. In that case, the IMT works closely with individuals to find the next, most appropriate location to maintain physical distancing during the illness.
Only people who have a residence in Kittitas County are added to the county’s COVID-19 information. The IMT is working with other health jurisdictions (Grant and Yakima County) to coordinate response for anyone who did not live in Kittitas County.
Twin City Foods will be closed until May 19. Twin City Foods Inc. continues to work closely with the IMT. Dr. Mask Larson, Health Officer, will be walking through the facility today to provide technical assistance in order to prevent any further outbreaks.
Additional information regarding the variance and outbreak response will be released today at 4:30 pm.