Parents and guardians are being asked to make sure their children continue to received routine medical visits, including scheduled vaccinations, during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the news release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department.
The Washington State Department of Health’s data shows a 30% drop in vaccines during the month of March. According to the DOH, the number of immunizations given to children dropping during the COIVD-19 pandemic leaves children and communities at risk.
Medical providers are prepared to see patients while preventing the spread of COVID-19. Contact your healthcare provider and schedule appointments for your children. If you have missed a visit, call and reschedule.
DOH officials said they concerned that children aren’t getting all the vaccines they need to protect them. Slowing or stopping access to immunizations increases the risk of an outbreak of a vaccine-preventable disease. Adding more outbreaks on top of COVID-19 not only would put more people’s health at risk, it also could overload the health care system.
“If you are concerned about bringing in your child, please contact your healthcare office,” said local provider Dr. John J. Merrill-Steskal. “Your healthcare provider is happy to discuss with you safety measures in place, so that you are informed prior to coming in for an appointment.”
If you have questions about your health, contact your healthcare provider or you can call the KVH COVID Clinic at 509-933-8850. General questions can be answered via the Emergency Operation Center at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305 Monday through Friday. Information is available via the county website and the Kittitas County Public Health Department Facebook page.