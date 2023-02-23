...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
15 below zero.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Simcoe Highlands.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Coldest temperatures are expected overnight
tonight into Friday morning. Strongest wind gusts will occur
overnight tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
State domestic violence bills aim to improve victim safety
Victims of domestic violence would get more protection under a package of bills now moving through the state Legislature.
State Rep. Lauren Davis, D-Shoreline, is sponsoring a bill that challenges the idea that domestic violence victims need to go into hiding and holds the abusers accountable.
House Bill 1715 would initiate statewide requirements for electronic monitoring with victim notification, Davis said. It changes the process that requires surrendering firearms and creates provisions under which a domestic violence victim can terminate a rental agreement.
Among other provisions, HB 1715 establishes the Domestic Violence Lethality Hotline seeking to determine just how much danger domestic violence perpetrators pose.
Davis said the measure rejects the “status quo” where victims receive a court order promising safety that isn’t guaranteed.
The term “never event” is used in healthcare settings to describe situations that are so preventable, they should never occur. Domestic violence homicide should fall under this category, she said.
Homicides follow consistent patterns and are predictable, but women are still killed every year in Washington by men they once loved.
“This is unacceptable. House Bill 1715 builds the system that domestic violence survivors deserve,” she said.
Another bill sponsored by Sen. Nikki Torres, R-Pasco, Senate Bill 5477, extends the missing and murdered Indigenous women and people task force.
The law requires law enforcement personnel to enter missing person cases into the national missing and unidentified persons system if a person has not been found within 30 days of a report or an agency suspects criminal activity is involved, she said.
The bill also requires a task force to develop recommendations and best practices for collaboration between law enforcement agencies and health services. It also seeks to improve communication with the families involved in the missing and murdered Indigenous people cases, Torres said.
Removing guns from the hands of abusers is another element that needs improvement, said Sen. Jesse Saloman, D-Shoreline.
As a prosecutor and public defender, Saloman said he has seen how easy it is for defendants to deny owning a gun and be released without anyone verifying that, he said.
Saloman’s Senate Bill 5231 will establish a process for issuing an emergency domestic violence no-contact order. It is awaiting assignment to the Senate floor.
Bill sponsors want to make it easier for officers to remove guns from the scene of a domestic violence incident and create immediate consequences for a defendant who gets a gun after receiving the order, he said.
“We don’t need to have officers go back a second time to serve an order, so it’s really important that at the scene, they be given the ability to get an emergency order over the phone by calling a judge,” he said.
Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond, said 20% of all homicides in Washington are from domestic violence, as well as a quarter of rapes and more than half of simple assaults.
Black, Indigenous and Latinx women are at a higher risk for intimate partner- related violence and homicides, she said. Disparities in homicide rates are seen more among women between ages 18 and 29.
Almost 60% of partner-related homicides involve firearms, Dhingra said. Compared to other high-income countries, women in the U.S. are more likely to be killed with a gun.
The Washington State Journal is a nonprofit news website funded by the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association Foundation.