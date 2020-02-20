The Washington Economic Development Association (WEDA) has awarded Carolyn Honeycutt the “Emerging Professional” award for her work leading business development in Ellensburg, according to a news release.
Honeycutt is the executive director of CenterFuse, Ellensburg’s business development board.
“It’s been an exciting two years with CenterFuse,” said Honeycutt, the former executive director of the Ellensburg Downtown Association (EDA). “We’re focused on bringing more family-wage jobs to Ellensburg, and helping businesses in our community thrive.”
Honeycutt came to the EDA in 2010, increasing the budget by almost 300 percent, leading projects that inspired over $27 million in public and private investment, and developing events and programs that have helped to revitalized the downtown. Ellensburg was a top-10, Great American Main Street finalist in 2018.
Since then, Honeycutt has led the transformation of the Ellensburg Business Development Authority (EBDA), which by 2018 was focused primarily on property management.
“The city council wanted a revitalized organization centered on promoting prosperity for local business and on bringing new business here with well-paying jobs,” said Honeycutt, adding that Ellensburg now is reliant on government and tourism jobs. “If we’re successful, Ellensburg residents will have a wider range of career choices, wages will increase, and everyone will benefit.”
The update of the EBDA included revamping financial systems, re-evaluating priorities, redevelopment mission, vision, and values. A new name, CenterFuse, sets the organization apart and communicates the goal to be a centralized resource for business information in order to ignite economic activity, according to Honeycutt.
A new website, www.ellensburgcenterfuse.com, features business resources, news, and the first and only searchable database of buildings/land for sale or lease. Honeycutt has led the board’s re-evaluation of community land-use and zoning policy.
The CenterFuse board is collaborating with city staff to create an online “How To” guide to assist new and expanding businesses and developers navigate permitting and land use regulations. Last fall CenterFuse sponsored a networking event for local business and invited the state’s director of the Department of Commerce to address the group.
In 2018 CenterFuse partnered with the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce to secure the designation of two Opportunity Zones, created by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to spur economic development in economically distressed areas. In late 2019 CenterFuse applied for and landed a state grant of $50,000 to assess the community’s broadband capacity and recommend the most economical and effective ways to improve it.
CenterFuse is an independent board, “a public development authority” authorized by RCW. 35.21.730 and operating under the authority of Chapter 1.62 of the Ellensburg City Code. But Honeycutt pointed out that CenterFuse enjoys a close and vital partnership with the City.
Ellensburg Mayor Bruce Tabb said that under the leadership of Honeycutt, CenterFuse has helped to bring a new technology company here, with another expected this spring.
“Carolyn has brought energy, insight, and knowledge to the city’s economic development investment,” said Tabb, the City Council’s liaison to the board until 2020. “The work that she and the CenterFuse Board have initiated will have immediate and long-term positive impacts on our community. It’s great to see her work recognized by WEDA.”