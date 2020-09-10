With COVID-19 safety protocols in place, saying just 20 people at a time can attend funeral services, Brookside Funeral Home has come up with a solution allowing friends and relatives around the county to be a part of local funerals.
With the unveiling of the new 4,500-square foot Brookside Funeral Home at 500 E. Mountain View Ave., the expansion offers a variation of new services, including a state-of-the-art video production that can give guests a live stream, secure presentation of the funeral, as well as a video copy.
“We were somewhat forward thinking on our design,” owner Jaymin Mohler said. “We can live stream the service various locations in the facility, so people can spread out or allow young children to move around and not disturb what’s going on in the chapel.
“We can actually live stream the service to a secure website that we have. You can watch the service or record the service. We had a company come from Bellingham and install a system with cameras tied right into the sound system, so the cameras turn on. We give you a pin number and you can email that to family or friends and they can watch it online.”
Mohler said he provides a thumb drive of the service to the family, which distribute it to whomever they select.
“They can watch the service on their cell phone, tablet or whatever. They can watch 20 percent of the service or they can preserve it for a later time,” he said. “It’s especially helpful, especially in these COVID-19 times to allow people to participate in the service remotely.
“Our new chapel seats 100 people, but we can only have 20 right now. This also lets family or friends that can’t travel to Ellensburg because of the pandemic.”
The new facility has a kitchen, dining room, a family gathering area for more privacy, expanded viewing rooms and off-street parking. Mohler talks about personal service in his business message, which translates into individual chairs instead of a board room style table. The flexible seating arrangements makes the business dealings more personal, he said.
“I’m an Ellensburg boy born and raised. I grew up here and I want this personal loss time to be as comfortable as possible,” Mohler said. “We were over behind the post office for 20 years, in a one room office. This new facility allows us to handle both small and large services.
“Our message says we offer full-service funeral commitments. It allows us to be both professional and personal to meet people’s needs.”