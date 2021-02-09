A large avalanche field overtook two snowmobilers Monday, killing a 28-year veteran of the Washington State Patrol.
Cle Elum resident Steve Houle, age 51, was killed as he recreated Monday near the French Cabin Creek area, according to a press release from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. The release said KSCO and Kittitas County Search and Rescue crews responded to a report received by Kittcom at approximately 12:40 p.m. of two subjects overcome by an avalanche near the Knox Creek Trailhead.
According to the release, one of the subjects was able to dig himself out and make his way back to the French Cabin Creek Sno-Park to find help, but he was unable to locate his partner. Search and Rescue personnel located Houle in the avalanche field at approximately 7 p.m. Houle was a veteran trooper with Washington State Patrol assigned to the Commercial Vehicle Division.
“On behalf of the Sheriff’s Office, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to Trooper Houle’s family, friends and the Washington State Patrol,” Sheriff Clay Myers said in the release. “This is a tragic accident and will be felt hard in our close-knit law enforcement community.”
The Washington State Patrol confirmed via Twitter that Houle was the victim of the avalanche incident and had been found deceased.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family, friends and coworkers as they process the loss of a father, husband and friend,” WSP said in the tweet.
In another tweet, WSP said details of the incident will be handled by Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, and that WSP would like to thank all those that were involved in helping Trooper Houle, including the KCSO and KSAR.
“Steve was a great person and an excellent employee, loved and respected by us all,” WSP Chief John Batiste said in a separate tweet. “We hold his memory and his family close to our hearts in this painfully sad time. He served 28 years with the Commercial Vehicle Division, all in Kittitas County.”