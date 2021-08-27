State responds to Kittitas School District's mask mandate position By JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Aug 27, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Kittitas School Board made comments at the regular meeting Aug. 25 that it would not “police” its students when it came to wearing a mask at school, going against the state mandate.The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) learned about the KSD Board’s comments the morning of Aug. 26 and according to OSPI Director Of Communications Katy Payne, have already reached out to the district.“This morning, (Aug. 27) the state superintendent (Chris) Reykdal has left two messages for the Kittitas school district superintendent,” she said. Payne said when they do make contact with the KSD superintendent, Angela Von Essen, they will want to find out what exactly the district’s plan is. They will also “remind” the district that the mandate is law, and let the district know that it could loose state funding by making this decision. The following protocols are not specific to KSD, but encompass any district in Washington state that chooses to go against the state law.The district has 20 days after the first official notice (which hasn’t been sent yet) to change course. It will receive a second notice after 15 days. Payne said this gives the district board of directors time to have an officially scheduled meeting, where they will hopefully decide to follow the mandate. When the 20 days are up, OSPI will start to withhold district funding. If the district decides to follow the rules within a month, the funding that was withheld will come flooding back to them. However, if they district continues to hold out for longer than a month, the funding being held back will start to be taken away.State law WAC 392-117-080 (4) reads, “any subsequent state basic education payments withheld for noncompliance will be reduced proportionately by a ratio equal to the number of school days held while the district was in violation of Proclamation 20-09.”This means that after two months, each school day the district doesn’t follow the rules will cost them more and more money. This is not money the district can earn back, once it’s gone, it’s gone.“We really are relying on the districts to uphold the law, it’s their job to uphold the law,” Payne said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jack Belcher Author email Follow Jack Belcher Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas Valley Healthcare struggles with dangerously low staffing levelsKittitas School District will not police the mask mandateBuck family carries on tradition helping to set up the Ellensburg Rodeo Indian VillageKittitas County registers 39th death from COVID-19Aaron Nelson settles in as new Kittitas Chief of PoliceLabor Day Kickoff: Parade and pancake breakfast get people in spirit for fair and rodeoAug. 24 blotter: Aggressive people at school board meetingDream Flights’ Operation September Freedom honors local WWII veteran with an open-cockpit airplane flightNew mandate requires state residents to wear a mask indoorsAug. 23 blotter: Injured bear on Coal Mine Trail Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter