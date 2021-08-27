Support Local Journalism


The Kittitas School Board made comments at the regular meeting Aug. 25 that it would not “police” its students when it came to wearing a mask at school, going against the state mandate.

The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) learned about the KSD Board’s comments the morning of Aug. 26 and according to OSPI Director Of Communications Katy Payne, have already reached out to the district.

“This morning, (Aug. 27) the state superintendent (Chris) Reykdal has left two messages for the Kittitas school district superintendent,” she said.

Payne said when they do make contact with the KSD superintendent, Angela Von Essen, they will want to find out what exactly the district’s plan is. They will also “remind” the district that the mandate is law, and let the district know that it could loose state funding by making this decision. The following protocols are not specific to KSD, but encompass any district in Washington state that chooses to go against the state law.

The district has 20 days after the first official notice (which hasn’t been sent yet) to change course. It will receive a second notice after 15 days. Payne said this gives the district board of directors time to have an officially scheduled meeting, where they will hopefully decide to follow the mandate.

When the 20 days are up, OSPI will start to withhold district funding. If the district decides to follow the rules within a month, the funding that was withheld will come flooding back to them. However, if they district continues to hold out for longer than a month, the funding being held back will start to be taken away.

State law WAC 392-117-080 (4) reads, “any subsequent state basic education payments withheld for noncompliance will be reduced proportionately by a ratio equal to the number of school days held while the district was in violation of Proclamation 20-09.”

This means that after two months, each school day the district doesn’t follow the rules will cost them more and more money. This is not money the district can earn back, once it’s gone, it’s gone.

“We really are relying on the districts to uphold the law, it’s their job to uphold the law,” Payne said.

