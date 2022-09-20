International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

 By International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Teamsters Demand E-Commerce Giant End Aggressive Union Busting, Dangerous Labor Practices

SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One thousand Teamsters and local community supporters held a massive rally today outside of Amazon's corporate headquarters in Seattle to demand the company end its union busting tactics and dangerous labor practices. The rally coincided with the Teamsters Women's Conference, being held in Seattle this week.

Tags