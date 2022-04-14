OceanGate Expeditions observes the historic date with expeditionary partners including Horizon Maritime, SubC Imaging, eDNAtec, Make-A-Wish® Canada, and Exploring by the Seat of Your Pants.
EVERETT, Wash., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, OceanGate Expeditions and its Canadian partners begin the countdown to the 2022 Titanic Survey Expedition.
"Honoring and remembering all those lost and impacted by the tragic sinking of the Titanic is an integral part of our efforts to study and document the wreck site. The heartbreaking lessons learned through the loss of life in the sinking led to the implementation of several important safety regulations and the creation of several important entities. We are mindful of the lessons learned in the sinking and look forward to what the Titanic will teach us over the next 110 years," says Stockton Rush, President, OceanGate Expeditions.
"As our team celebrates the countdown to the 2022 Titanic Expedition, we are proud to share that OceanGate Expeditions will again work with two outstanding Canadian partners, Horizon Maritime and SubC Imaging, for this year's expedition. The Horizon Arctic will be our expeditionary support vessel, and SubC Imaging will provide high-resolution, underwater cameras and lighting," explains Rush.
"This year we are also excited to work with several new partners. eDNAtec will undertake a first-of-its-kind environmental DNA study of the wreck. We have also announced a new initiative with Make-A-Wish Canada that will support their efforts to grant more wishes to children with critical illnesses from across Canada. One lucky contest winner will join us aboard the Horizon Arctic for 8 days during the Titanic Expedition this summer," shares Rush.
OceanGate Expeditions 2022 Titanic Expedition Canadian Partners:
- Horizon Maritime, St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador
- SubC Imaging, Clarenville, Newfoundland and Labrador
- eDNAtec, St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador
- Make-A-Wish Canada, Toronto, Ontario
- Exploring by the Seat of your Pants, Elora, Ontario
"Horizon Maritime and OceanGate Expeditions have signed a 5-year agreement to continue the significant scientific, archaeological, and marine biodiversity work that began in 2021," says Sean Leet, CEO, Horizon Maritime. "The Titanic has been an important part of our Atlantic Canadian heritage for over a century and we are honored to play a role in the scientific and archaeological study of the wreck."
"We are grateful that OceanGate Expeditions has chosen to partner with Make-A-Wish Canada during this momentous year. Contest supporters across Canada can win an opportunity of a lifetime to join the Titanic Expedition this summer, and all funds raised will help children facing critical illness realize their most heartfelt wish at a time when they need it the most. This is an amazing partnership that will help some amazing kids," says Meaghan Stovel McKnight, Chief Executive Officer, Make-A-Wish Canada.
The 2022 Titanic Expedition will mark the first time that environmental DNA samples from this site will be collected and studied. eDNAtec scientists will analyze the environmental DNA around the wreck site by extracting genetic material from water samples. The science team will use this genetic information to develop a catalog of all marine life at the site and better understand how the wreck acts as an artificial reef. The scientists will also rely on high-resolution imagery and footage to be captured with SubC Imaging cameras and lighting technology to provide additional context and detail for the environmental DNA study. The OceanGate Expeditions Young Ocean Explorers program has also partnered with the non-profit organization, Exploring by the Seat of Your Pants, to bring educational content to classrooms across Canada.
The OceanGate Expeditions crew will be supported by citizen explorers who will serve as Mission Specialist crewmembers for the Titanic Expedition. Aspiring Mission Specialists interested in supporting the Titanic Expedition should contact OceanGate Expeditions for qualifications, availability, and additional details. To learn more about the Make-A-Wish Canada 2022 Titanic Expedition contest* visit: https://www.titaniccontest.ca/. *contest will be open to legal residents of Canada excluding Quebec. All details and rules and regulations will be available upon launch of the contest.
ABOUT OCEANGATE EXPEDITIONS
OceanGate Expeditions, Ltd. is dedicated to direct human exploration of the undersea world. Not satisfied with scratching the surface of the ocean near the shoreline, OceanGate Expeditions charters manned submersibles to create expeditions at depths far deeper than can be reached with SCUBA. The organization conducts undersea expeditions to explore and chronicle the 95% of the seafloor that man has never visited including iconic shipwrecks, hydrothermal vents, deep-sea canyons, and uncommon biological events around the world. These expeditions, to depths approaching 4,000 meters (13,123 feet), provide rare opportunities for citizen scientists to observe the mysteries of the deep sea and expand our understanding of our home, Earth, the blue planet. Visit http://www.oceangateexpeditions.com.
