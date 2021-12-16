12 Days of Community Giving with QueenCare and Life Enrichment Group By QueenCare Dec 16, 2021 Dec 16, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email QueenCare Ceo Monika C. Mathews poses with QueenCare products with photographer Merissa Humes By QueenCare Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QueenCare, and the non-profit Life Enrichment Group, were founded to uplift the community through philanthropy. Life Enrichment Group honors that commitment through giving events each December.From 9-9:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, QueenCare is giving luxury QueenCare products to 25 women in programs at Seattle Union Gospel Mission. Women from Hope Place Seattle – Recovery & Recovery Program can treat themselves to all-natural products, while QueenCare owner, Monika Mathews, discusses empowerment, loving oneself, and the importance of self-care. "We want to give back to the community that has supported us through these uncertain times," Mathews said.Life Enrichment Group is also a proud Toys for Tots location and will distribute toys to more than 100 families in need from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Dec. 18 at QueenCare's Columbia City location. Young Queens, a Life Enrichment Group program designed to positively promote academic success and teach inner-city youth about economic empowerment and entrepreneurship, will facilitate the drive.Young Queens are also taking over QueenCare's Jackson Street location from noon-7 p.m. on Dec 16 to highlight their businesses. Eva Zhang, owner of Eva's Nails, is a featured participant."Young Queens has taught me professional development skills such as leadership, code switching, social media marketing, and how to succeed in my own business," Zhang said.QueenCare and Life Enrichment Group are committed to uplifting the community and helping individuals rise. Get involved: queencareproducts.com and lifeenrichmentgroup.org.About QueenCare:QueenCare products were established in July 2015. They were designed to best serve our skin, while utilizing aromatherapy to heal and uplift our mood. Each handcrafted product is infused with good energy, love, and natural ingredients that will leave your body feeling luxurious! A portion of the proceeds from sales benefit youth programming in the Seattle/King County area. About Life Enrichment Group:Imagined in 2003 and incorporated in 2006, Life Enrichment Group (L.E.G) has provided culturally relevant programs focused on academic achievement and social/emotional support for youth across Seattle and King County. We are invested in the success of those most often overlooked in our society. Our youth truly are our future! Let us continue to work together to provide the highest access to opportunities and ensure healthy communities for us all.Media Contact:Kela Hall 206.966.2198kela@kdhall.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/12-days-of-community-giving-with-queencare-and-life-enrichment-group-301447097.htmlSOURCE QueenCare 