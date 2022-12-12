Support Local Journalism


Not only does 120VC Founder Jason Scott want to give away his secret to 22 years of successfully leading transformational projects for Fortune 500 companies, he wants to train them how to use it.

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jason Scott and his project and change management consultancy, 120VC, are recognized as the experts in transformational leadership that gets sh*t done (GSD).


