SEATTLE, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tasveer South Asian Film Festival (TSAFF) is excited to announce its largest slate of films for its 2022 edition taking place over 18 days. This year's TSAFF will present 24 features and 79 short films spanning 17 countries and 15 languages, including 12 World Premieres and 24 US Premieres. The lineup showcases work that challenges patriarchy and amplifies gender justice, embodying the festival's theme "Unapologetically South Asian."

