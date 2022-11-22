Support Local Journalism


COLOGNE, Germany, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1NCE, the only provider of connectivity and software for IoT at a global flat rate, today announced the appointment of two Senior Vice Presidents to oversee the development and execution of the company's strategic plans in Europe and Asia-Pacific (APAC). Nicolás Martinez-Fresno has been appointed Senior Vice President for Business Development & Sales, Europe. And Hitoshi Ono has been appointed Senior Vice President for Japan and APAC.

Martinez-Fresno will lead and scale the company's sales and sales support teams to drive strong customer and partner engagement. Ono will lead the company's expansion in the region, including a strategic partnership with SoftBank to market 1NCE's services exclusively in 19 APAC markets.


