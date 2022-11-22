...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up
to 4 inches in the Cascades above 4500 feet and ice
accumulations around one tenth of an inch. Expect ice
accumulations between two and five hundredths of an inch in the
Yakima and Kittitas Valleys.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and East Slopes of the
Washington Cascades.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Poor air quality.
* WHERE...Central, north central and northeast Oregon and
central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A system moving through the area is
expected to break inversions and promote better mixing and air
quality Tuesday afternoon and early Tuesday evening. However,
the relief may be short as high pressure returns and inversions
may begin reforming by Wednesday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
&&
1NCE expands Leadership Team in Europe and Asia-Pacific
COLOGNE, Germany, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1NCE, the only provider of connectivity and software for IoT at a global flat rate, today announced the appointment of two Senior Vice Presidents to oversee the development and execution of the company's strategic plans in Europe and Asia-Pacific (APAC). Nicolás Martinez-Fresno has been appointed Senior Vice President for Business Development & Sales, Europe. And Hitoshi Ono has been appointed Senior Vice President for Japan and APAC.
Martinez-Fresno will lead and scale the company's sales and sales support teams to drive strong customer and partner engagement. Ono will lead the company's expansion in the region, including a strategic partnership with SoftBank to market 1NCE's services exclusively in 19 APAC markets.
Martinez-Fresno is an accomplished international managing director of sales with more than 20 years of experience leading enterprise business units of technology companies across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region. From 2014 to 2021, he held progressively senior roles at Vodafone Global Enterprise, most recently as Global Director for Business Solutions Sales, Industry Consulting and Innovation.
Ono has worked for 25 years in business development and sales account management for a variety of blue-chip technology brands, including Cisco, Hewlett-Packard, Panasonic and Vodafone. He has unique expertise in selling a diverse range of products and services, including hardware, software, licensing, IoT connectivity and cloud-based solutions.
1NCE is the only provider of connectivity and software for IoT at a global flat rate – offering fast, secure, and reliable cellular connectivity and software services in 140 countries worldwide. Learn more online and follow 1NCE on Twitter and LinkedIn.