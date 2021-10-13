1st Security Bank announces the addition of Kevin Richards to its expanding commercial and industrial lending team By 1st Security Bank Oct 13, 2021 Oct 13, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kevin Richards, SVP Commercial Lending Relationship Manager for 1st Security Bank By 1st Security Bank Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Security Bank ("the Bank") is pleased to announce that Kevin Richards has joined the Bank's Commercial and Industrial ("C&I") Lending Team as a Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending Relationship Manager. Kevin will be based in Mountlake Terrace, WA, and is responsible for growing the Bank's C&I portfolio by providing excellent service and an extraordinary customer experience. "We are excited to welcome Kevin in his new role," said Brian J. Kunkel, Director of Commercial Lending. "Kevin's dedication to his clients, community, and teammates, coupled with his depth of experience, fully complement the Bank's culture and promise to deliver a WOW level of customer service." 1st Security Bank continues to actively recruit outstanding C&I lenders and Kevin's long track record of success will further enhance the Bank's already strong C&I platform. Kevin has nearly 20 years of experience in the banking industry, including 12 years as a commercial lender. His areas of expertise in commercial banking include service and consulting firms, manufacturing companies, warehouse lines of credit, and commercial real estate. Kevin graduated from the University of Washington with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and earned a master's degree in Business from Seattle University. He is a Board Member of the Tyee Sports Council for the University of Washington and serves as a Business Mentor for the Albers School of Business and Economics at Seattle University.About 1st Security Bank of Washington1st Security Bank of Washington, member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, provides loan and deposit services to customers at its twenty-one branches, and mortgage services at each branch as well as lending offices in the greater Puget Sound area and the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for the Bank.MEDIA CONTACTDonna JacobsonVP, Director of Marketing P: (425) 697-8086E: donna.jacobson@fsbwa.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1st-security-bank-announces-the-addition-of-kevin-richards-to-its-expanding-commercial-and-industrial-lending-team-301398645.htmlSOURCE 1st Security Bank Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goatKittitas County Sheriff's Office looks at path forward amidst fentanyl epidemicLexy Hibbs and Ava LaValley win crowns at Rodeo Washington PageantNew school creates new traffic problems in adjacent neighborhoodEllensburg Police make arrest in controlled substance homicideSuspect in Ellensburg overdose death arrested in HawaiiOct. 8 blotter: Prowler reportsHOMECOMING FIREWORKS: Ellensburg football comes up short against No. 8 ProsserLetter: Sign's message is demeaning and rude to womenAll good things come to an end, the 420 Loft Art Gallery will close at the end of 2021 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter