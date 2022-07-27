Support Local Journalism


MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Security Bank ("the Bank") has recently partnered with LoanStar Technologies ("LoanStar") to create an improved loan application portal for home improvement contractors. The portal enables contractors to offer various bank financing options to consumers for the purchase of windows, roofs, solar panels and other home improvement goods and services.

The Bank has been providing home improvement financing to consumers since 1996 through various fintech partnerships and continues to work to improve the lending process for consumers and contractors using the latest technology. LoanStar's platform, MerchantLinQ®, is versatile and built to connect to numerous third-party vendors allowing the Bank to improve the user experience, create operational efficiency, and reduce risk.

