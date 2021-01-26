Zillow expects bigger growth in 2021 as sustained demand pushes home values higher - The full U.S. housing stock gained about $2.5 trillion in value last year, including $2.2 trillion from appreciation of existing homes and $274 billion from new construction. - That $2.5 trillion gain is more than in any year since 2005 in what was a remarkably strong year for housing, and 2021 is likely to be stronger. - More than a fifth of the total housing value in the U.S. and almost half of the 10 most valuable metros are in California.