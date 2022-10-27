Support Local Journalism


WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), the business voice of the LGBT community, in collaboration with its partners in the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC), has named the seventh annual cohort of Best-of-the-Best list of corporations in America committed to diversity and inclusion across diverse segments. The presentation of those honored with the Best-of-the-Best designation will be made at the Best of the Best Awards Luncheon on November 17, as part of NBIC Unity Week

NGLCC formed the National Business Inclusion Consortium in 2011, and its members represent a total of over $9 trillion in annual economic strength along with significant contributions to the marketplace and workplace. Only companies achieving industry-leading results across all diverse segments are eligible to receive the prestigious Best-of-the-Best designation from the NBIC, whose members include:


