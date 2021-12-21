2022 Topgolf Live Stadium Tour Transforms Iconic Stadiums into Pop-Up Topgolf Entertainment Venues By Topgolf Entertainment Group Dec 21, 2021 Dec 21, 2021 Updated 53 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Topgolf Live Stadium Tour Experience By Topgolf Entertainment Group Topgolf Live Stadium Tour Experience By Topgolf Entertainment Group Topgolf Entertainment Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Topgolf Entertainment Group) By Topgolf Entertainment Group Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DALLAS, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and golf entertainment company, has announced the first half of the 2022 Topgolf Live Stadium Tour schedule. Building off the success of this year's inaugural twelve stop tour, the new 2022 tour will give fans the opportunity to experience Topgolf inside a brand new lineup of iconic sports venues. Starting in January, Topgolf, along with REVELxp, will bring the unique, pop-up Topgolf experience to more football, baseball and soccer stadiums across the country.The Topgolf Live experience invites players to tee up and hit golf balls from stadium concourses onto the field. In its inaugural Stadium Tour, 45,000 attendees hit nearly 1 million golf balls in fan-favorite stadiums including Neyland Stadium, Sanford Stadium, and the iconic Fenway Park. Similar to many traditional Topgolf venues, all tour stops feature Topgolf's proprietary Toptracer technology, which accurately traces the flight path of golf balls, instantly scoring every shot on the game screen at each hitting bay in the stadium rafters. Regardless of skill level, everyone has the opportunity to swing and score, and most importantly, have fun. "At our core, we want to create fun experiences one can only get from Topgolf, and that is exactly why we are thrilled to be kicking off another year of our Topgolf Live Stadium Tour with our partners at REVELxp," said Topgolf Chief Marketing Officer Geoff Cottrill. "We can't wait to welcome guests throughout the year to take a swing at Topgolf targets on the fields of iconic stadiums across the country."Topgolf Live, which has been executed at 21 stadium venues to date, also features a festival area with family-friendly games, photo opportunities, and plenty of food and beverage offerings creating a unique, one-of-a-kind Topgolf experience.Tee times at Topgolf Live Stadium Tour stops will be reserved in one-hour increments via a General Admission ticket. For fans looking to upgrade their visit, Experiential Tickets will be offered providing behind-the-scenes access to the venue and an exclusive gift bag. Ticket prices vary by venue and start at $40.Visit the 2022 Topgolf Live Stadium Tour website for more information and to purchase tickets. Select 2022 Topgolf Live Stadium Tour events will go on sale December 21, 2021 at 1:00pm ET. For more information or to book a corporate or group event, please contact live.sales@complexse.com.Since 2017, Topgolf has been hosting pop-up live events across the country. Topgolf Live events have taken place at iconic venues worldwide including Soldier Field, Oracle Park, Heinz Field and more.Special safety protocols will be implemented throughout each venue to ensure the Topgolf Live experience offers a healthy and safe environment for players and event staff. More details on Topgolf's Commitment to Play Safely can be found here.2022 Schedule (subject to change):Los Angeles, CaliforniaDodger StadiumJanuary 27 – 31Seattle,WashingtonT-Mobile ParkFebruary 17 - 20University of North CarolinaKenan StadiumMarch 3 - 6University of MississippiVaught-Hemingway StadiumMarch 24 - 27Auburn UniversityJordan-Hare StadiumApril 21 - 24About Topgolf Entertainment Group Topgolf Entertainment Group is a technology-enabled global sports and entertainment community that connects people in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has grown into a movement where people from all walks of life connect at the intersection of technology and sports entertainment. Topgolf Entertainment Group's platforms include Topgolf venues, Topgolf Media, and Toptracer technology. Follow @topgolf on social media, or visit the Topgolf Press page for the latest news.Media Contact:Kara BarryHead of CommunicationsE-mail: press@topgolf.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-topgolf-live-stadium-tour-transforms-iconic-stadiums-into-pop-up-topgolf-entertainment-venues-301449376.htmlSOURCE Topgolf Entertainment Group 