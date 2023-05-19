Support Local Journalism


  • Tacoma's standard i-FORCE turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine produces up to 278 horsepower, 317 lb.-ft. of torque.
  • Available i-FORCE MAX turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder hybrid powertrain produces 326 horsepower, 465 lb.-ft. of torque.
  • All-new Trailhunter is a factory-developed overlanding rig built from the ground up with the latest integrated off-road equipment from ARB, Old Man Emu, and RIGID. 
  • Designed, engineered, and assembled for North America.

KONA, Hawaii, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The all-new 2024 Toyota Tacoma made its world premiere last night in Pauko, Hawaii, introducing the world to the fourth generation of the best-selling mid-size pickup of the last 18 years. Toyota group vice president and general manager Dave Christ introduced the new truck alongside Tacoma chief engineer Sheldon Brown and CALTY president Kevin Hunter.  


