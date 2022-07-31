...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures of
up to 105 degrees and very warm overnight lows in the mid 60s
to mid 70s.
* WHERE...Portions of central Washington.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Weather Alert
...ANOTHER ROUND OF SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT
LIGHTNING MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING...
...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY MONDAY AND TUESDAY...
.Scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning will once again
develop over portions of central and eastern Oregon on Monday
afternoon and evening. Frequent lightning and strong outflow winds
will be the primary concerns for any new and existing fires.
While some storms may produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier
in nature.
Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern
Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin south of the
Tri-Cities and Prosser on Monday. Widespread breezy winds
will occur around the Columbia Basin on Tuesday. Winds in
combination with low humidity will cause rapid fire spread in dry
grassy areas.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 9 PM PDT
TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from
noon Monday to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will
create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may
spread rapidly.
* WINDS...West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph gusting to 35 mph
with strongest winds in the Kittitas Valley and along the
Washington and Oregon border.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...12 to 20 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
