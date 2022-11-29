Support Local Journalism


Newly recruited members were unanimously welcomed by the Responsible Flushing Alliance Board of Directors as the organization looks to expand its #FlushSmart campaign in 2023

SEATTLE, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) announced 3M, Eleeo Brands, Goodwipes, and Unilever as new members of its growing coalition of manufacturers and public health stakeholders focused on educating consumers on what not to flush down their toilets.


