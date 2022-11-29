Newly recruited members were unanimously welcomed by the Responsible Flushing Alliance Board of Directors as the organization looks to expand its #FlushSmart campaign in 2023
SEATTLE, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) announced 3M, Eleeo Brands, Goodwipes, and Unilever as new members of its growing coalition of manufacturers and public health stakeholders focused on educating consumers on what not to flush down their toilets.
"With the support of our new members, we now have 31 organizations who will help us expand our #Flushsmart campaign, reach more consumers in the new year, and ultimately create more scale as we work toward making a real difference in helping consumers understand why proper disposal habits are important," said RFA President Lara Wyss.
As of Jan. 1, 2022, in accordance with California's Wet Wipes Labelling Law, wipes manufacturers participate in consumer education efforts to draw greater attention to the "Do Not Flush" symbol, which is required to be on packaging of non-flushable wipes, including baby wipes, cleaning wipes, and makeup removing wipes. The RFA launched its #FlushSmart campaign, focusing primarily on California, to help change consumer behavior and reduce damage to our nation's sewage systems caused by objects and materials designed not to be flushed.
"The Responsible Flushing Alliance plays an important role in bringing consumer product companies together to scale up education efforts that are helping consumers make smart disposal decisions." Patrizia Barone, Unilever, Regional Vice President Regulatory Affairs, Americas.
The RFA is currently undergoing strategic planning and preparations to bring its digital consumer awareness campaign to broader audiences in 2023. The campaign has thus far included a series of educational materials and resources for consumers, educators, wastewater agencies, and other stakeholder groups to bring awareness to the problems caused by improperly flushing products down the toilet.
"Proper flushability, and the consumer communications that support it, are of the highest significance to our company's ambitions," said Sam Nebel, Goodwipes Co-Founder and King of All Wipes. RFA's leadership has been paramount to the success of recent consumer awareness initiatives, critical partnerships, and the rapid success we're seeing in reception across the country. We're thrilled to officially join forces with Lara Wyss and The Responsible Flushing Alliance!"
With winter temperatures dropping around the nation, Americans are becoming more aware of their health and surroundings, leading many to reach for wet wipes to help maintain a healthy home. However, wastewater infrastructure often faces damaging clogs called fatbergs, which find their way deep into municipal pipes from improperly flushing non-flushable wipes down the toilet. The RFA, along with its members, urges consumers to look for the "Do Not Flush" symbol on wipes packaging for proper disposal instructions.
With 2023 campaign plans already in progress, the additional membership support creates greater potential for the organization to reach more consumers. Through RFA, the wipes industry is now leading the way in promoting healthier habits when it comes to the disposal of single-use products like baby wipes, cleaning wipes, and makeup wipes.
RFA invites companies in the nonwovens industry, wastewater groups, or nonprofits related to water quality, sanitation, or personal care products to get in touch to learn more about opportunities to support the effort. For more information on the #FlushSmart campaign, please visit http://www.flushsmartcalifornia.org or http://www.flushsmart.org, follow @flushsmart on Twitter and Facebook or follow Responsible Flushing Alliance on LinkedIn.
About Responsible Flushing Alliance
The Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization dedicated to consumer education focused on what not to flush. RFA's goal is to change consumer behavior to help reduce damage to our nation's sewage systems caused by objects and materials designed not to be flushed.
Responsible Flushing Alliance Coalition Members
3M, Albaad Inc., ANDRITZ Group – Nonwoven Division, California Association of Sanitation Agencies (CASA), The Center for Baby & Adult Hygiene Products (BAHP), Clorox, Dukal, LLC., DUDE Products, Eleeo Brands, Essity, First Quality, GOJO, Goodwipes, Johnson & Johnson, Glatfelter, H20 Global News, Kelheim Fibres GmbH, Kimberly-Clark, National Stewardship Action Council (NSAC), National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA), Nehemiah Manufacturing, Nice-Pak and PDI, Papel Aralar S.A., Procter & Gamble, Reckitt, Rockline Industries, Sellars Nonwovens, Spartan Chemical, Suominen Corporation, Toilet Board Coalition, and Unilever.
Media Contact
Lara Wyss, Responsible Flushing Alliance, 408-613-7549, lara@flushsmart.org
