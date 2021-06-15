SEATTLE, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3X4 Genetics, a leader in the field of genetics-based health, today announced the appointment of Michael Hubbard as Chief Executive Officer.
Hubbard is an accomplished healthcare executive who brings more than 20 years of experience in the private and public sectors. Prior to joining 3X4 Genetics, Hubbard was the Chief Growth Officer at INDUS Technology, Inc. and the VP of Global Customer Experience at NuVasive, Inc.
3X4 Genetics is at the forefront of the emerging field of nutrigenetics and personalized health. As healthcare shifts to a more personalized approach, genetic testing offers health practitioners and the consumer, the ability to make personalized and actionable recommendations to live a healthier longer life.
"I am excited about the tremendous opportunity to bring actionable genetics information to more people around the world," said Hubbard. "We have seen that technology provides an amazing amount of data to individuals so that they can better manage their health and performance. 3X4 is bringing genetics into this digital health realm and I see us as perfectly situated for rapid adoption."
Founded by leading nutrigenetics pioneer Dr. Yael Joffe in 2018, 3X4 Genetics has developed a proprietary genetic test that's sold through a network of accredited health practitioners. In addition to the tests, 3X4 Genetics provides health practitioners with training, resources, and a community of over 1,000 like-minded practitioners who share an interest in growing their practice and transforming more lives.
"We're incredibly excited to have Michael lead us as we accelerate our growth plans in the US," said Joffe. "We believe traditional education has left practitioners unprepared for the future of health and we're committed to our mission to provide a turnkey solution that brings the power of genetic testing to their practice so they can lead their patients into this new personalized future."
3X4 Genetics is a venture backed genetics-based foundational health company that combines advanced genetic testing, nutrigenomic education and a global network of accredited practitioners to help people listen to their bodies and make sound, daily choices to live longer, healthier and better lives.
