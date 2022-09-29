Support Local Journalism


Consumers Report Noticing Out of Home Advertising Nearly 50% More During Day-to-Day Travel & Extended Trips, According to OAAA-Harris Poll Research

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, nearly 6 in 10 Americans (59%) plan to travel, and personal vehicles (64%) and planes (48%) are the preferred modes of transportation. These journeys hold great promise for the OOH advertising industry, with consumers saying that out of home ads are catching their attention during daily travel and special occasion trips more than just a year ago (+49% & +45%, respectively).

