The Numbers Keep Climbing

TUKWILA, Wash., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeVac is proud to announce that it documented its 600th reported save only two months after its 500th reported save on December 25th, 2022 in the town of Tukwila, Washington. A 61-year-old woman began choking on a pill after she attempted to take her daily medications. This woman has a condition that causes her esophagus to narrow and makes swallowing difficult. When it became clear she was no longer able to breathe, her husband immediately grabbed their LifeVac which they had only received a mere two weeks prior. The husband used it on his wife while she was still standing and conscious. LifeVac successfully removed the obstruction in only one attempt and the woman was able to breathe freely again on her own.


