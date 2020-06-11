2.7 million adults moved back into a parent's home in March and April as unemployment soared - There were 32 million adults living with their parents or grandparents in April, the highest number on record. - More than 80% of those who recently moved back in with their parents are Gen Zers who pay an estimated $726 million in rent each month. Those payments, about 1.4% of the total rental market, could be at risk if moves home become permanent. - Metros with a large share of young renters have the highest potential exposure, including Austin, Kansas City, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.