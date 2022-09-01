MultiCare Health System will be the first health care system to license the 98point6 virtual care technology within its leading hybrid ambulatory care platform, Indigo Health.

 By 98point6

Technology accelerates adoption of on-demand care and improves access within health care systems 

SEATTLE, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On-demand virtual primary care company, 98point6, today announced it will offer their virtual care platform to power Health Systems' digital engagement efforts with providers and patients. MultiCare Health System will be the first health care system to license the 98point6 virtual care technology within its leading hybrid ambulatory care platform, Indigo Health. To support the rapid growth of this new vertical, 98point6 has quickly raised over $20 million from investors to help scale the new offering. 

