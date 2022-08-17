98point6 is a digital health company offering simple access to exceptional primary care and integrated behavioral health nationwide (PRNewsfoto/98point6)

98point6 is a digital health company offering simple access to exceptional primary care and integrated behavioral health nationwide (PRNewsfoto/98point6)

SEATTLE, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 98point6, the virtual care company offering simple access to exceptional primary care and integrated behavioral health nationwide, today announced the expansion of its behavioral health program to include emotional and mental health support for adolescents. As the initial program partner, The Boeing Company will now offer the 98point6 virtual therapy solution to its eligible U.S.-based employees and retirees' dependents ages 12-17.

