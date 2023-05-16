Support Local Journalism


$2.4M in Department of Defense (DOD) funding to A-Alpha Bio will be used to generate large-scale antibody-antigen binding data for training computational models that accelerate drug discovery against possible biological threats

SEATTLE, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A-Alpha Bio, a synthetic biology and machine learning company that measures and engineers protein-protein interactions, and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), a federally funded research and development center, today announced their intention to collaborate to combat multiple pathogen families of concern. To enable this work, A-Alpha Bio has been awarded an additional $2.4M sub-contract from the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) in support of the Generative Unconstrained Intelligent Drug Engineering (GUIDE) Program, which the company will use to generate large-scale and quantitative protein-protein interaction (PPI) data and support LLNL's advanced high-performance computational models for antibody discovery and development.


