A-Alpha Bio's AlphaSeq will be used to identify interactions between E3 ligases and undrugged oncology targets for protein degradation by molecular glues

SEATTLE, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A-Alpha Bio (A-Alpha), a synthetic biology and machine learning company that measures and engineers protein-protein interactions today announced a collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to discover molecular glue targets for protein degradation. A-Alpha will identify and characterize novel pairs of E3 ubiquitin ligases and targets that Bristol Myers Squibb will utilize for potential design and development of molecular glues to induce targeted protein degradation.

