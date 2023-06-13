...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50
to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon,
Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue
Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains
of Oregon and North Central Oregon. In Washington, Eastern
Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley, Lower
Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains
of Washington and Simcoe Highlands.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
A-Alpha Bio Announces Collaboration With Gilead to Advance Next-Generation HIV Therapeutic Options
A-Alpha Bio's AlphaSeq and AlphaBind platforms will measure millions of protein interactions and engineer cross-reactive and potent HIV therapeutics
SEATTLE, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A-Alpha Bio, a synthetic biology and machine learning company that measures and engineers protein-protein interactions, today announced a collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Gilead) that aims to advance the design of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) therapies. A-Alpha Bio will leverage its platforms to characterize binding affinities between potential therapeutic proteins and various viral protein variants that Gilead may incorporate into potential future long-acting combination HIV therapy options.