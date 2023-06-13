Support Local Journalism


A-Alpha Bio's AlphaSeq and AlphaBind platforms will measure millions of protein interactions and engineer cross-reactive and potent HIV therapeutics

SEATTLE, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A-Alpha Bio, a synthetic biology and machine learning company that measures and engineers protein-protein interactions, today announced a collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Gilead) that aims to advance the design of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) therapies. A-Alpha Bio will leverage its platforms to characterize binding affinities between potential therapeutic proteins and various viral protein variants that Gilead may incorporate into potential future long-acting combination HIV therapy options.


