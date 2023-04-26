Freespira (PRNewsfoto/Freespira, Inc.)

 By Freespira, Inc.

 17 million Americans now have access to the pioneering at-home treatment

KIRKLAND, Wash., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freespira, developer of the only FDA-cleared at-home treatment for panic disorder, panic attacks and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms, today marks its 10-year anniversary alongside several significant milestones. Its treatment for these debilitating and chronic mental health conditions has helped patients reduce or eliminate symptoms for over a decade, and is now available for nearly 17 million people across the U.S. Freespira is available through commercial, Managed Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans, and is also available to veterans through the Veterans Administration. Over the past decade, the company's solutions have transformed the way people manage panic disorder and PTSD by harnessing the power of technology in a unique patient journey that delivers personalized and accessible care.


