A New Era of Healthcare: Actriv Healthcare Ranks 40 on Inc 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List

TACOMA, Wash., Sep. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The healthcare industry has a reputation for long hours, continual burnout, and no work-life balance. While that may be true for the vast majority, Actriv Healthcare is on a purpose-driven mission to revolutionize modern healthcare by focusing on the work-life balance of healthcare providers, equipping them with the balance and rest required to provide top-tier care for their patients. At the intersection of dedication, innovation, and purpose, Actriv is proud to announce its appointment to Inc's 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List for 2021.Coming in at number 40 on Inc's annual list of the nation's top innovators and fastest growing companies in America, Actriv Healthcare is breaking free from industry norms to usher in a new era of healthcare focused on work-life harmony. Since 2017 Actriv has connected healthcare professionals with facilities to provide on-demand care to fit facility patient needs while empowering healthcare professionals to control their own scheduling."The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism." Over the past decade, technology has propelled various industries into the future to streamline processes and optimize growth. Leading the healthcare staffing industry in the digital age, Actriv leverages cutting-edge technology to make healthcare staffing both easy and enjoyable for all parties involved. Offering full-time W2 employment with expansive benefits such as medical, dental, vision, and paid time off, Actriv is changing the way facilities and clinicians approach business."Actriv Healthcare is thrilled to be recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S in the Annual Inc 5000 List." Says Actriv Healthcare's CEO, Allan Njoroge . "The past couple of months have demonstrated what a remarkable team we have at Actriv. It is because of the outstanding nurses, caregivers, recruiter, compliance, staffing team, and the Actriv leadership that we can provide award-winning care to our partner facilities patients and help them meet their patient care goals."Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to work-life balance; Actriv Healthcare's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the appointment to the annual Inc 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List.To learn more about Actriv Healthcare, please visit: http://www.actriv.comAbout Actriv Healthcare Actriv Healthcare is a healthcare staffing company that utilizes cutting-edge technology to help healthcare facilities meet their patient goals by connecting them with local clinicians seeking per-diem shifts. Founded in 2017 by Allan Njoroge, Actriv Healthcare offers full-time W2 employment with expansive benefits to clinicians looking for a seamless work-life balance. Actriv Healthcare is dedicated to revolutionizing the healthcare industry by empowering employees to live their professional and personal lives to the fullest, resulting in happier, healthier employees providing unparalleled healthcare to patients.Media ContactBrittany Peters, Actriv Healthcare, +1 2534337755, press@actriv.comTwitter, Facebook SOURCE Actriv Healthcare 