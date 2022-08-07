Support Local Journalism


Xulon Press presents an easy-to-read biblical commentary that cleverly breaks down complex theology, language and the history of Minor Prophets.

RAYMOND, Wash. , Aug. 8, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Charles Rushing provides Christians with an understandable interpretation of Scripture in God's Redneck Social Justice Warrior: A Bible Study in Amos ($14.49, paperback, 9781662854385; $6.99, e-book, 9781662854392).

