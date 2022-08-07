...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 11 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
A Unique 12-Week Bible Study With a Format That All Christians Will Appreciate
Rushing's book about scripture is written in a special way to be easily comprehended by Bible readers interested in the meaning, context, and modern application of difficult to understand scripture. Rushing presents a study into the life and times of the prophet Amos; a study that will mirror back into the modern world, nation and especially the Christian faith today. As the author points out to readers, Amos confronts racial hatred, slavery, wealth inequality, political corruption, judicial injustice and social prejudice. The book reveals how Amos either prescribes God's cure or proclaims judgement on corrupt social ills. Each chapter is presented in a format that adds up to an easy-to-follow, enjoyable 12-week Bible study that refreshingly includes real world word illustrations that will surely be appreciated by the average church Bible reader.
When asked what inspired him to write this book, Rushing said, "Politicians and media were dividing people by economic, racial and religion. Jesus unites all nations and peoples without regard to race, nation or economic status," said Rushing.
Charles Rushing holds secular degrees and certifications from Eastfield College, Texas A&M University, New Mexico State University and Ottawa University. He escaped graduate school as an atheistic research biologist. After discovering Jesus Christ, he entered Denver Seminary to learn Biblical languages and was ordained in the Christian and Missionary Alliance. He entered seminary believing he had a future in academia. Instead, Rushing and his wife, Diana, spent 40 years as missionary church planters. Charles retired in 2015 when diagnosed with Parkinson's disease while serving as an International Church pastor and Principal of Xining International Academy in Qinghai Province, China. He is also a professional wildlife photographer with photos published in textbooks and magazine articles.