A4A Applauds Reopening of International Travel By Airlines for America Oct 15, 2021 Oct 15, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (PRNewsfoto/Airlines for America) By Airlines for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A4A President and CEO Nicholas E. Calio issued the following statement in response to the White House's announcement regarding implementation of its new international travel policy:We are pleased that the Administration's new global vaccine and testing framework for international travel will be effective November 8, 2021. U.S. airlines have been strong advocates for an individual risk-based system to safely ease travel restrictions, and we recognize that the safe reopening of borders is essential for our nation's economic recovery. The full reopening of international travel is also critical to reviving economies around the globe, reinvigorating communities and supporting millions of jobs in the U.S. and abroad. We have seen an increase in ticket sales for international travel over the past weeks, and are eager to begin safely reuniting the countless families, friends and colleagues who have not seen each other in nearly two years, if not longer. A4A passenger carriers will continue to work closely with the Administration to implement this new system over the coming weeks in a way that prioritizes the wellbeing of all travelers.ABOUT A4AAirlines for America (A4A) members are Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, FedEx, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and UPS. Air Canada is an associate member.A4A advocates on behalf of the leading U.S. airlines, both passenger and cargo carriers. A4A works collaboratively with industry stakeholders, federal agencies, the Administration, Congress, labor and other groups to improve aviation for the traveling and shipping public.For more information about the airline industry, visit our website airlines.org and our blog, A Better Flight Plan, at airlines.org/blog. Follow us on Twitter: @airlinesdotorg.Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/AirlinesforAmerica Join us on Instagram: instagram.com/AirlinesforAmerica. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a4a-applauds-reopening-of-international-travel-301401333.htmlSOURCE Airlines for America Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goatEllensburg police make arrest in overdose death of Lauren LarsonKittitas County Sheriff's Office looks at path forward amidst fentanyl epidemicLexy Hibbs and Ava LaValley win crowns at Rodeo Washington PageantEllensburg Police make arrest in controlled substance homicideHOMECOMING FIREWORKS: Ellensburg football comes up short against No. 8 ProsserKittitas County Fair livestock sale sets recordMultiple bills in legislative process to address need for prescribed fireOct. 8 blotter: Prowler reports"Deals So Good, You'll Freak" Sale Event on Multiple Used Cars at Motors Northwest in Tacoma, WA Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter