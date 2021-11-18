ABC Legal Services, the Nation's Largest Service of Process Provider, Announces New Leadership By ABC Legal Services Nov 18, 2021 Nov 18, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ABC Legal Services, LLC, the nation's largest service of process provider, announced today that Timothy Dinehart has been named Chief Executive Officer. Dinehart replaces Steve Carrigan, longtime CEO, who will be shifting his position to provide targeted support to the organization in a new role as Chief Process Server."Tim displays a powerful mixture of personal humility and an indomitable will to see ABC Legal take on amazing new initiatives," said Steve Carrigan, outgoing CEO. "His ambition to lead with the best talent and ideas from outside traditional approaches positions ABC Legal to be a powerhouse under his leadership."Dinehart, throughout his 14 years as Chief Operating Officer at ABC Legal, helped set new performance and quality standards for customers, process servers, and employees within the legal services industry. Prior to ABC Legal, Dinehart applied his MBA from the American Graduate School of International Management at Fortune 500 companies IBM, Whole Foods Markets, and Level 3 Communications. "Having earned this opportunity to steward ABC Legal and its thousands of customers, partners, and employees, is an honor," said Tim Dinehart. "This industry is still fragmented and supported by outdated technology. We've already built the best-in-class platform. Now, we're going to be focusing on modern solutions to keep driving us forward. You'll see it play out in the metrics in real-time compared to our competition."ABC Legal Services, LLC is the nation's leading service of process and court filing provider, as well as the official contractor to the U.S. Central Authority of the Department of Justice. ABC Legal provides service of process in all 50 states and 77 countries. To learn more about ABC Legal, please visit: http://www.abclegal.com.ABC Legal is backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a New York-based investing firm that provides private capital to innovative leaders in financial services and technology. Aquiline looks for teams that have cracked complex end markets, entrepreneurs who have commercialized their expertise, and companies that are indispensable to their clients. For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, please visit: http://www.aquiline.com. Media ContactAaron Ellazar, ABC Legal Services, 1 4252481536, aellazar@abclegal.com SOURCE ABC Legal Services 