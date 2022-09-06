...HEIGHTENED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas
Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Highest gusts
in the afternoon along the eastern Columbia Gorge into the
western Lower Columbia Basin and the Kittitas Valley.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are possible that
will promote increased fire spread on new and existing fires.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
ArcBest Logo (PRNewsFoto/ArcBest Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/ArcBest)
ArcBest LTL carrier offering hiring bonuses for full-time city drivers, forklift operators
FORT SMITH, Ark., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, announced today that its less-than-truckload carrier, ABF Freight®, will host a hiring event in the Seattle area on September 12 and 13, seeking candidates for full-time city drivers, full-time forklift operators who will participate in the company's Driver Development Program, and part-time city drivers. The company is offering $10,000 signing bonuses to full-time city drivers and $5,000 signing bonuses to full-time forklift operators, available on the first day of employment.
"There's never been a better time to join the ABF team," said Seth Runser, ABF Freight president. "Our people are at the heart of our success, and our values-driven culture has created an environment where people can grow and thrive — it's more than just a job, it's a career. If you live in the Seattle area and you're looking to join a company with excellent benefits, frequent home time and ongoing training opportunities, we hope to see you at the event."
On September 12 and 13, ABF will host interested candidates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its service center, located at 7226 South 262 Street, Kent, WA, 98032. No appointment is necessary. Driver candidates should be at least 21 years old.
At the event, candidates can expect:
Assistance with job applications
Interviews with ABF recruiters
Potential job offers made that day
ABF Freight is one of the nation's largest and most trusted less-than-truckload carriers, operating in both short- and long-haul markets across North America. ABF employs more than 10,000 people across over 240 locations, and over 53 percent of ABF drivers have been employed with the company for more than 10 years.
Full-time ABF drivers and dock workers receive Teamster Union Scale wages, 100 percent company-paid health insurance for employees and their families, personal days, sick leave and paid holidays, and they are covered by a pension plan at no expense to the employee.
For additional information on current job openings across the country or to apply for a job, please visit jobs.abf.com.
ABOUT ARCBEST
ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with over 15,000 employees across more than 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, ArcBest leverages its full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information, visit arcb.com.