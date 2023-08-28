ACAMS (PRNewsfoto/ACAMS)

 By Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS)

ACAMS' flagship conference will outline steps to prevent the criminal exploitation of shell companies, emerging technologies, digital assets, and more

WASHINGTON, August 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACAMS, a leading membership organization dedicated to supporting anti-financial crime (AFC) professionals around the world, is pleased to announce that its flagship Las Vegas conference is back and bigger than ever. Beginning on October 2nd, attendees of The Assembly Las Vegas conference will hear AFC guidance on the most urgent financial-crime threats and challenges facing the private sector today, including a deep dive into the compliance obligations raised by ransomware attacks, case studies on recent large-scale healthcare and crypto frauds, and a look at the evolving sanctions risks related to the international expansion of Russia's paramilitary unit The Wagner Group.


