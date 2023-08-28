...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon,
Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue
Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains
of Oregon and North Central Oregon. In Washington, Eastern
Columbia River Gorge of Washington and Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These winds will push wildfire smoke that
is currently over western and central Oregon into all of eastern
Oregon and extreme southeast Washington on Tuesday. This will
reduce air quality over all areas of eastern OR and extreme
southeast WA through at least Tuesday afternoon. The smoke will
be pushed eastward into Idaho Tuesday night with expected
improvement.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
By Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS)
ACAMS' flagship conference will outline steps to prevent the criminal exploitation of shell companies, emerging technologies, digital assets, and more
WASHINGTON, August 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACAMS, a leading membership organization dedicated to supporting anti-financial crime (AFC) professionals around the world, is pleased to announce that its flagship Las Vegas conference is back and bigger than ever. Beginning on October 2nd, attendees of The Assembly Las Vegas conference will hear AFC guidance on the most urgent financial-crime threats and challenges facing the private sector today, including a deep dive into the compliance obligations raised by ransomware attacks, case studies on recent large-scale healthcare and crypto frauds, and a look at the evolving sanctions risks related to the international expansion of Russia's paramilitary unit The Wagner Group.