Accelalpha Inc. acquires LogistiChange to grow its Oracle cloud consulting services across South America

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelalpha announced today that it has completed its acquisition of LogistiChange to expand its Oracle cloud application consulting services to South America. This is a major step in the company's drive to expand its capability to deliver comprehensive, transformational Oracle cloud solutions for its customers, globally. The acquisition also strengthens Accelalpha's post implementation services for Oracle cloud applications.LogistiChange is known across South America for its expertise and experience working with all aspects of logistics and warehouse management. These capabilities complement and strengthen Accelalpha's enterprise transformation capabilities in both implementation and post-implementation support for Oracle Cloud customers. Nat Ganesh, Accelalpha CEO, commented, "Accelalpha's acquisition of LogistiChange enables us to become an organization that can implement, integrate and manage all of the Oracle cloud applications to deliver comprehensive solutions for our customers across South America.""Merging LogistiChange with Accelalpha provides an exceptional opportunity for us to expand our services and help our customers more than ever." commented Sergio Lillo Bustamante, CEO at LogistiChange. "The two companies are a great fit, geographically, technically and culturally, and we remain deeply committed to delivering service excellence to all our customers." Both companies enjoy an impressive reputation for successfully completing some of the most complicated Oracle cloud deployments. Together, Accelalpha and LogistiChange will deliver integrated solutions including Oracle ERP, EPM, WMS, OTM, and GTM to support Oracle's full range of cloud applications.About Accelalpha:Accelalpha is a leader in solving critical business challenges through a unique combination of industry insight, technology depth and a world class team with an unmatched level of experience and domain expertise. We leverage our expertise in end-to-end enterprise solution implementations to help companies build integrated logistic capabilities, optimize sales processes, modernize their supply chain, and realize benefits of the cloud. Our rigorous, result-oriented approach to developing solutions allows us to deliver tangible results in a shorter time frame. The result is a highly satisfied and 100% referenceable client base. Accelalpha is recognized by Fortune as a best small and medium workplace and certified as a great place to work. For more information on Accelalpha, please visit www.accelalpha.com. About LogistiChange:LogistiChange has a strong presence in Latin America in the retail, pharmaceutical, 3PL, and fast-food industries. LogistiChange is particularly experienced with companies that rely on e-commerce and home delivery with operations that have a high level of automation. Our customers' focus is on their need to improve warehouse operations for their clients so our consultants are not only experts in the Oracle WMS solution, but they will also maximize business performance in the warehouse and Supply Chain Management. For more information on LogistiChange, please visit www.logistichange.com. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accelalpha-inc-acquires-logistichange-to-grow-its-oracle-cloud-consulting-services-across-south-america-301440514.htmlSOURCE Accelalpha 