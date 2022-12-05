Support Local Journalism


The Browne Family Spirits Collection includes locally sourced, limited-edition Bourbon, Rye and Whiskey, Gin and Vodka by Kentucky-native master distiller Aaron Kleinhelter 

SPOKANE, Wash., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Browne Family Vineyards, one of the leading producers of premium Washington State wine, opened its doors to Browne Family Spirits in Spokane, Washington on Friday, December 2. Guests can enjoy daily spirits flights, spirits by the pour, cocktails, and light bites. Bottles of the locally sourced, limited-edition spirits are available for purchase with prices ranging between $40 and $90.


