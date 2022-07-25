Support Local Journalism


With the addition of senior vice president and CISO, Kelli Burns, Accolade further elevates its focus on trusted, personalized relationships through exceptional information security for its members and customers

SEATTLE, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accolade, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACCD), the company that provides millions of people and their families with Personalized Healthcare, announced today that Kelli Burns has joined the organization as senior vice president, chief information security officer.

