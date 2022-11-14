Accolade welcomes LGBTQIA+ affirming care company, FOLX Health, to its Trusted Partner Ecosystem

 By Accolade, FOLX Health

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shantanu Nundy and Dr. Jay Bhatt, Managing Director at Deloitte, explore the role of employers in removing barriers to equitable healthcare; Accolade welcomes a new trusted partner serving LGBTQIA+ communities and marks the 3-year anniversary of the Trusted Partner Ecosystem

SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accolade, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACCD), which provides millions of people and their families with Personalized Healthcare, will address removing barriers to equitable healthcare as a Health Equity Impact Champion sponsor at HLTH 2022. In addition, LGBTQIA+ affirming care company, FOLX Health, joins Accolade's Trusted Partner Ecosystem, availing high-quality, integrated care for this marginalized population to Accolade 's 700+ commercial and government customers to serve their 11 million members.


