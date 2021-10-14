Accolade to Showcase Personalized Healthcare for Employers and Health Plans at HLTH Boston 2021 By Accolade Oct 14, 2021 Oct 14, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Accolade will showcase Personalized Healthcare, a new category, at HLTH Boston 2021. By Accolade Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accolade, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACCD), a healthcare provider that serves over 400 employers and millions of members, will be at HLTH Boston 2021 to engage in discussions about how companies can improve care, clinical outcomes, and lower costs.Please join us for the following experiences: "The New Shape of Work" panel discussion on Monday, October 18th at 2:50 P.M. E.T. – CEO Rajeev Singh, Christina Brenner, Senior Vice President, Total Rewards, Mastercard and Scott Shreeve, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, Crossover Health, will discuss the importance of reshaping employee health benefit plan designs to meet the needs of an evolving workforce.Visit the Accolade Booth at space #801 – Experience solutions that drive real employee health outcomes and lower healthcare delivery costs, including: Accolade Expert MD for expert medical opinion, Accolade Care for integrated primary and mental health care, and Accolade Advocacy, the family of solutions that help people and their families navigate the complexities of health benefits and the healthcare experience.Visit Accolade's Digital Booth—Individuals who are unable to attend HLTH in person and want to learn more about Accolade can book an appointment with our on-the-ground team of executive leaders and knowledgeable solution experts via Accolade's digital booth experience. Registrants can chat with solutions experts during HLTH from the comfort of their own home. Attendees can register and purchase a digital pass here.Visit the Accolade kiosk in the UCSF Pavilion at #927-- Attendees can visit Accolade's kiosk to learn more about the future of healthcare, and how Accolade is delivering value based personalized healthcare, guided by data insights and intelligent technology to deliver improved clinical outcomes and lower costs.Play the Accolade Sweepstakes -- HLTH attendees will have a chance to win a VIP Personalized Experience from Accolade valued at $2,500. Sweepstake entrants will have a choice between weekend getaways and life-enriching leisure activities, such as a five-day yoga retreat for two, that cater to their interests. Sweepstake entries will be available to both in-person and virtual attendees, and attendees can enter to win a VIP Personalized Experience here."At Accolade, we believe that long-term relationships matter, that every person should have care as unique as they are, and that healthcare should focus on people, not fees," said Rajeev Singh, CEO and Chairman, Accolade. "We partner with forward-looking health benefits leaders to invent the future of healthcare that their people deserve and in turn transform the employee experience. We recently introduced Personalized Healthcare, a new category that enables a nationally scalable model of value-based care to meet the quadruple aim, as the next step in this journey with employers and health plans."About Accolade Accolade (Nasdaq: ACCD) provides millions of people and their families with an exceptional healthcare experience that is personal, data driven and value based to help every person live their healthiest life. Accolade solutions combine virtual primary care, mental health support and expert medical opinion services with intelligent technology and best-in-class care navigation. Accolade's Personalized Healthcare approach puts humanity back in healthcare by building relationships that connect people and their families to the right care at the right time to improve outcomes, lower costs and deliver consumer satisfaction. Accolade consistently receives consumer satisfaction ratings over 90%. For more information, visit accolade.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accolade-to-showcase-personalized-healthcare-for-employers-and-health-plans-at-hlth-boston-2021-301400053.htmlSOURCE Accolade 