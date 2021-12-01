AccountingEdu.org Releases "22 Best Tips and Tricks for Studying for the CPA Exam" By AccountingEDU.org Dec 1, 2021 Dec 1, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLINGHAM, Wash., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AccountingEdu.org has announced the release of a resource "22 Best Tips and Tricks for Studying for the CPA Exam." This guide provides helpful ideas for students on how to best study for the CPA exam.When studying for the CPA exam, it's best to create a study schedule and do practice tests in test-like conditions. When students encounter accounting topics that they need extra practice on or don't quite fully understand the concept, these topics should be written down in a journal so they can be reviewed again at a later time."Many students make the mistake of memorizing a bunch of terms and definitions without actually understanding what they mean," according to AccountingEdu.org. If students don't understand the accounting concepts, passing the CPA exam will be a much harder task to accomplish. Even if a student thinks they will pass the CPA exam with few difficulties, it's ideal to start studying well in advance of the test date. To learn more tips and tricks on how to best study for the CPA exam, please visit here.About AccountingEdu.org:AccountingEdu.org was created based on the idea that aspiring CPAs and other accounting professionals need a comprehensive resource that makes the world of accounting and finance understandable and accessible. AccountingEdu.org was developed in collaboration with CPAs and other accounting professionals to be a truly useful tool that would serve both aspiring accountants and seasoned professionals alike. The site takes a broad approach to careers in accounting and finance to give young readers a chance to freely explore career paths and job options. Media ContactCarly Peterson, AccountingEdu.org, 858-381-0452, carly@accountingedu.org SOURCE AccountingEdu.org Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesLocal doctor responds to undercover investigation into vaccine exemption activitiesSearch continues for missing Mississippi manDec. 1 marks the end of an era for Daily Record newspaper deliveryWhole Health Pharmacy adjusting quickly to new business after Bi-Mart announcementMissing Mississippi man found deceasedREADY TO RUN: Ellensburg girls’ basketball opens at home against Eastmont SaturdayEllensburg girls' basketball erases EastmontDeath notice: Kate DavisNov. 24 blotter: If it lands in her yard, you don't get it backNov. 29 blotter: Bear in the backyard Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter