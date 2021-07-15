BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AccountingEDU.org has announced the release of their newest article: A Guide to Becoming a Licensed CPA. The guide examines the ways that CPA certification is valuable as well as what you need to do to pass the test.
One of the biggest reasons for obtaining CPA certification is the distinctive prestige that comes with the title. According to AccountingEDU.org, "If you have a CPA certification/license, you will be a standout among the crowd with potential employers. Many others apply for the same types of jobs but won't have the same, valuable credentials. Even with years of relevant experience, those without a CPA license still may not be able to hold certain jobs."
The article provides helpful tips on how to become a licensed CPA so that readers can be informed before taking the exam. It also discusses the history of the exam.
Sourced from multiple educational sources such as American InterContinental University and NASBA, the article also recommends taking CPA test preparation courses online.
