ACI Mechanical is now offering the complete line of GREE Mini-Split and VRF system By ACI Mechanical Sales, Tradewinds Climate Systems Oct 25, 2021 Oct 25, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email ACI Mechanical Logo (PRNewsfoto/ACI Mechanical Sales) By ACI Mechanical Sales, Tradewinds Climate Systems Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales has recently teamed up with HVAC industry leader Tradewinds Climate systems to offer the complete line of GREE mini-splits and VRF systems in the ACI's territories in Seattle, Spokane, Portland, and Northern Idaho.Tradewinds Climate Systems is the exclusive distributor of GREE branded mini-splits in the U.S. and a select distributor of the complete GREE VRF product line. Through this partnership, GREE customers will be well supported on VRF project design, installation, commissioning and inventory availability. "Tradewinds and GREE together offer us innovative products, great support, and the widest variety of inventory in commercial mini-split and VRF applications," said Keith Glasch, President of ACI.Through this partnership, ACI Mechanical will provide hands-on training opportunities for HVAC contractors in the mini-splits and VRF product lines through their training centers in Seattle, Spokane and Portland."ACI Mechanical offers us the hands-on experience with contractors and engineers, combined with local inventory and product training needed to represent GREE in the Pacific Northwest," said Duane Butler, VP of Sales for Tradewinds/ GREE.About ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales ACI is the Pacific Northwest's vendor of choice for commercial HVAC applications in education and industrial facilities, data centers, commercial office buildings, and healthcare. Since 1985, ACI has served Oregon and Washington from locations in Seattle, Portland, and Spokane. ACI represents the finest manufacturers, including Ruskin, Price Industries, Loren Cook Fan Co., as well as many other HVAC product lines.About Tradewinds Climate SystemsTradewinds Climate Systems is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Watsco, Inc., the largest, independent HVAC/R distribution company in the world. Headquartered in Miami, FL, Tradewinds provides a pathway for global HVAC manufacturers to deliver innovative and unique products to the North American market. Tradewinds is the exclusive distributor in the United States for GREE, a global manufacturer of high-quality air-conditioning systems. Tradewinds delivers products across a wide range of channels, including traditional wholesale distributors, e-marketplaces and retail. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aci-mechanical-is-now-offering-the-complete-line-of-gree-mini-split-and-vrf-system-301407935.htmlSOURCE ACI Mechanical Sales Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas Valley Fire and Rescue remains at full strength amidst vaccine requirement deadlineOregon illegal pot grows: More calls to send National Guard2021 timothy hay growing season mired by slew of complicationsDeath notice: Joshua Wesley NyeThe Huntsman Tavern brings a taste of Americana to Pearl Street2021 election: Candidates seek Kittitas City Council and mayor seatsCentral students lag in meeting vaccine requirement, majority of staff vaccinatedNew EDA executive director has big plans for downtown EllensburgCLEANING UP: No. 9 Ellensburg volleyball sweeps fifth-ranked EphrataOct. 18 blotter: Large bee (feared to be a murder hornet) in portable toilet Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter